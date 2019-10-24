Take the pledge to vote

Shahbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शाहाबाद): Ram Karan of JJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahbad (शाहाबाद, Shahabad Markanda) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:49 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Detailed Results
Shahbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शाहाबाद): Ram Karan of JJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahbad (शाहाबाद, Shahabad Markanda) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Shahbad ( ( Shahabad Markanda) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kurukshetra district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Shahbad Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JJP
31298
56.44%
Ram Karan
BJP
14310
25.81%
Krishan Kumar
INC
7927
14.30%
Anil Kumar Dhantori
BSP
631
1.14%
Shakuntla Bhatti
INLD
477
0.86%
Sandeep Kumar
LKSK(P)
433
0.78%
Kulbir Singh
NOTA
373
0.67%
Nota

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,62,082 eligible electors, of which 85,674 were male, 76,406 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 656 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,48,068 eligible electors, of which 78,882 were male, 69,186 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 656 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,24,883.

Shahbad has an elector sex ratio of 891.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Krishan Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 562 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.18% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anil Dhantori of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3741 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.24% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 12. Shahbad Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 8 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 77.33%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 83.04%, while it was 74.31 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 185 polling stations in 12. Shahbad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 160.

Extent: 12. Shahbad constituency comprises of the following areas of Kurukshetra district of Haryana: Shahbad Tehsil; PCs Thol, Ajrawar and Shanti Nagar urf Kurdi of Ismailabad KC of Pehowa Tehsil and KC Durala of Thanesar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shahbad is: 30.1364 76.8176.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shahbad results.

