Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Shaheen Bagh Protest an Attempt to Impose Views on Others, Not Expression of Dissent: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said one can have a dialogue with somebody who is expressing an opinion, but it is difficult in this instance when protesters refuse to budge.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shaheen Bagh Protest an Attempt to Impose Views on Others, Not Expression of Dissent: Kerala Governor
File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Panaji: Taking a swipe at the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said what is happening there is not an expression of the right to dissent, but "an attempt to impose views on others".

Some people have decided to take the law into their hands and disrupt normal life, he said on the sidelines of a conference here.

A group of protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months.

The sit-in on the major thoroughfare connecting South Delhi with Noida has led to suspension of vehicular traffic.

"This is not the right to dissent, this is an attempt to impose views on others. You have the right to express your views but you don't have the right to disrupt normal life," the governor told reporters.

Asked about protests in various parts of the country against the CAA, he said that even in 1986 there were lakhs of people who were opposed to the Supreme Court's Shah Bano judgment being reversed.

"But was it justified on my part to say that I am going to sit in (in protest) till the law is withdrawn," said Khan, who had in 1986 walked out of the Rajiv Gandhi Cabinet over the issue.

Khan was here to speak on the topic "Free Speech, Censorship & the Media: Does Law Impede Freedom of Speech?" at the 'Difficult Dialogues' conference at the International Centre Goa.

He said one can have a dialogue with somebody who is expressing an opinion but it is difficult in this instance when protesters refuse to budge.

"When you have this attitude that only I am right then dialogue is not happening. Dialogue happens when you are open to listening. Here, it is being asserted forcefully that we will not get up unless this law is withdrawn. The government is not going to decline dialogue if somebody comes," Khan said.

Citing a survey done by a Pakistan-based NGO, he said in 2019 more than 1,000 girls were kidnapped and forced to change their religion in the neighbouring nation.

"I feel the manner in which Pakistan was created and the manner in which it is conducting its affairs has unfortunately distorted thinking of many people here in India," he said.

He said that taking into consideration India's culture and civilisation "we have to be liberal, opinionated, we have to accept and respect diversity but at the same time we cannot ignore facts".

On the Kerala government invoking Article 131 in the Supreme Court to challenge the CAA, he said the matter will be decided by the court.

"It is for the court to decide whether the government can come to it without clearance from the governor," Khan said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala last month moved the apex court seeking to declare the CAA as illegal for violating of the Constitution's Article 131, which empowers the Supreme Court to hear disputes between the government of India and one or more states.

Under the new citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram