'Shaheen Bagh Represents Mahatma Gandhi's Essence': Chidambaram Hits Out at Amit Shah
Only those who despise Gandhiji would want to get rid of Shaheen Bagh, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for his alleged remarks against Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying only those who despise Mahatma Gandhi would want to "get rid of Shaheen Bagh".
Shah on Saturday had reportedly said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" in Delhi and the electorate must press the BJP's lotus symbol on February 8 for it.
Canvassing for the party candidate in Babarpur constituency on Sunday, Shah said, "Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh."
"When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh," he said.
Coming down hard on Shah's remarks, Chidambaram said, "Home Minister seeks votes to 'get rid of Shaheen Bagh'."
"Only those who despise Gandhiji would want to get rid of Shaheen Bagh. Shaheen Bagh represents the essence of Mahatma Gandhi," he said in a series of tweets.
"Getting rid of Shaheen Bagh amounts to getting rid of Ahimsa and Satyagraha," Chidambaram said.
Protesters opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a planned pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been sitting on protest at Shaheen Bagh for over a month now. The agitators said they will continue their agitation until the government decides to rollback the contentious law and scrap any NRC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour
- This Luxury Insect Ice-Cream Made from Bug 'Milk' Has Zero Sugar and Carb
- PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Maserati Ghibli Skin For Dacia Spotted
- Republic Day 2020: A Look at the Fighter Jet Fleet of the IAF: Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi and More
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win