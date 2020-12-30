Shaheen Bagh Shooter Expelled from BJP Hours After Entry; Why is a Terrorist Joining Your Party, Asks AAP

Kapil Gujjar, the man who allegedly opened fire near Shaheen Bagh at the height of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February this year, was inducted and expelled from the BJP on Wednesday, all within a matter of hours. Gujjar reportedly joined the party at its Ghaziabad office but his membership was revoked amid uproar on social media.

"Today (on Wednesday), some youths from the BSP joined the BJP. Kapil Gujjar was also there among them. We did not have information about his controversial past about Shaheen Bagh," said BJP's Ghaziabad Mahanagar unit president Sanjeev Sharma. "As soon as we got information about the entire incident, the party's state unit leadership cancelled his membership with immediate effect," Sharma added.

In February this year, Gujjar had fired twice in the air at Shaheen Bagh where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was underway. Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as women with young children staged a sit-in protest there for over three months. The Shaheen Bagh protest was called off in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gujjar’s entry and quit exit from the BJP led to a war of words between the saffron party and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi. "Please note @BJP4India has zero tolerance towards corruption and any nuisance, identity of this person was not in the knowledge of @BJP4UP 's Ghaziabad unit..now action taken by @swatantrabjp Ji and joining of Kapil Gujjar stands cancelled! @BJP4Delhi @ManojTiwariMP @adeshguptabjp," BJP leader Neelakant Bakshi tweeted.

The AAP hit out at the saffron party for inducting Gujjar, saying this exposed the BJP's plan of starting riots in the national capital. Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Kapil Gujjar who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protesters joined the BJP and exposed BJP's plan of riots in Delhi."

"Seventy-two hours before the (Delhi) election, Delhi Police alleged that Kapil was associated with the AAP, and BJP chief JP Nadda said that he is a terrorist. Today the same BJP is welcoming this person," Bhardwaj said. "Today on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I want to ask the BJP why a terrorist is joining their party," he said.

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "We said on the day Kapil Gujjar fired shots at Shaheen Bagh that he is an Aam Aadmi Party supporter and today again we reiterate that he is an AAP supporter."

"Kapil Gurjar and his AAP leader Sanjay Singh wanted to create a political sensation but they knew it was impossible to manage his induction in Delhi BJP so they silently made him join BJP in Ghaziabad and thereafter created a media drama over it," he claimed. Ghaziabad BJP instantly cancelled the membership of Gujjar, he added.