Shahganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NISHAD Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Shahganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Indar Dev (BSP), Parvez Alam (INC), Shailendra Yadav Lalai (SP), Kapil Dev (SHS), Jitendra Kumar (BRDCP), Nayab Ahmad Khan (AIMIM), Ramesh (NISHAD), Ramanuj (VIP), Ram Pratap (BNKP), Ram Sumer (MAP), Vinod Kumar (AAP), Suresh Rajbhar (AAPP), Vinod (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56%, which is -4.96% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shailendra Yadav Lalai of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.365 Shahganj (शाहगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Shahganj is part of Jaunpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,81,904 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,04,920 were male and 1,76,960 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shahganj in 2019 was: 864 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,40,477 eligible electors, of which 1,91,604 were male,1,59,885 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,36,002 eligible electors, of which 1,84,307 were male, 1,51,685 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shahganj in 2017 was 140. In 2012, there were 68 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shailendra Yadav Lalai of SP won in this seat defeating Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh of SBSP by a margin of 9,162 which was 4.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 31.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shailendra Yadav ‘Lalaee’ of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dharmraj Nishad of BSP by a margin of 10,223 votes which was 5.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 365 Shahganj Assembly segment of the 73. Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat defeating Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.96%, while it was 58.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shahganj went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.365 Shahganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 374. In 2012, there were 353 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.365 Shahganj comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Khuthan, 2 Sarpataha, 3 Sarai Mohiuddinpur, 4 Kasba and Shahganj Municipal Board of 1 Shahganj Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shahganj constituency, which are: Kadipur, Badlapur, Jaunpur, Phoolpur Pawai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shahganj is approximately 424 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shahganj is: 26°03’59.4"N 82°34’58.1"E.

