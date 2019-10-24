Shahuwadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शाहुवाडी): Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore Savkar of JSS Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

277. Shahuwadi (शाहुवाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,88,670 eligible electors, of which 1,50,043 were male, 1,38,625 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,223 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shahuwadi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Vinayak Dilip Jadhav IND -- -- Satyajit Vilasrao Patil IND -- -- Vinayak Dinkar Gujar IND -- -- Yadav Sambhaji Ananda NOTA -- -- Nota SS -- -- Satyajit Babasaheb Patil Aba Sarudkar LEADING IND -- -- Santosh Kerba Khot PWPI -- -- Bhai Bharat Rangrao Patil VBA -- -- Dr. Sunil Namdev Patil JSS -- -- Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore Savkar BSP -- -- Gautam Jagannath Kamble IND -- -- Afjal Kasam Devalekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,69,543 eligible electors, of which 1,40,524 were male, 1,29,019 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,223 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,339.

Shahuwadi has an elector sex ratio of 923.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the JSS candidate by a margin of 388 votes which was 0.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 35.64% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vinay Vilasrao Kore (Savkar) of JSS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8311 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JSS had a vote share of 38.08% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 277. Shahuwadi Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 80%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.76%, while it was 80.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 277. Shahuwadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 277. Shahuwadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Shahuwadi Tehsil, Panhala Tehsil(Part) Revenue Circle, Kodoli, Kotoli, Panhala and Panhala (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shahuwadi is: 16.9083 73.937.



