Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate Partner
  
Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Shahuwadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शाहुवाडी): Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore Savkar of JSS Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahuwadi (शाहुवाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:05 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
JSS
Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore Savkar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Shahuwadi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शाहुवाडी): Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore Savkar of JSS Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahuwadi (शाहुवाडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

277. Shahuwadi (शाहुवाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,88,670 eligible electors, of which 1,50,043 were male, 1,38,625 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,223 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shahuwadi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Vinayak Dilip Jadhav
IND
--
--
Satyajit Vilasrao Patil
IND
--
--
Vinayak Dinkar Gujar
IND
--
--
Yadav Sambhaji Ananda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SS
--
--
Satyajit Babasaheb Patil Aba Sarudkar
IND
--
--
Santosh Kerba Khot
PWPI
--
--
Bhai Bharat Rangrao Patil
VBA
--
--
Dr. Sunil Namdev Patil
JSS
--
--
Dr. Vinay Vilasrao Kore Savkar
BSP
--
--
Gautam Jagannath Kamble
IND
--
--
Afjal Kasam Devalekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,69,543 eligible electors, of which 1,40,524 were male, 1,29,019 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,223 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,339.

Shahuwadi has an elector sex ratio of 923.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aba) Sarudkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the JSS candidate by a margin of 388 votes which was 0.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 35.64% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vinay Vilasrao Kore (Savkar) of JSS won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8311 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JSS had a vote share of 38.08% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 277. Shahuwadi Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 80%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.76%, while it was 80.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 277. Shahuwadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 277. Shahuwadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Shahuwadi Tehsil, Panhala Tehsil(Part) Revenue Circle, Kodoli, Kotoli, Panhala and Panhala (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shahuwadi is: 16.9083 73.937.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shahuwadi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch

