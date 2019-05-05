Shakeel Ahmed, the Rebel Congress Leader, Suspended from Party for 6 Years

Rebel Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmed, who announced to fight independently from Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency, has been suspended for six years for anti-party activities.According to sources, the decision was taken after he decided to fight polls as an independent.Ahmed, a former Union minister who has represented Madhubani in the Lok Sabha, had filed his nomination papers in two sets — as a Congress candidate and as an Independent. He withdrew the former after the party declined his request for allotting the party symbol.The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) has fielded Badrinath Purve, a former RJD leader who is the candidate of the fledgling Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), while BJP MP Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav's son Ashok Yadav seeks to retain the seat for NDA.