Sham Chaurasi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : AAP leading at 12 PM

A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Dr.Ravjot Singh (AAP), Pawan Kumar Adia (INC), Mohinder Singh Sandhar (BSP), Des Raj Dhugga (SADS), Mohinder Lal (SSRP), Karamjit Singh Bablu Josh (IND), Bhagwan Dass (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.43%, which is -5.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pawan Kumar Adia of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.42 Sham Chaurasi (शाम चौरासी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Sham Chaurasi is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 44.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 177269 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,881 were male and 91,383 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sham Chaurasi in 2022 is: 1,064 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,750 eligible electors, of which 86,514 were male,80,236 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,726 eligible electors, of which 77,178 were male, 72,548 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sham Chaurasi in 2017 was 2,196. In 2012, there were 1,104 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Adia of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Ravjot Singh of AAP by a margin of 3,815 which was 3.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 37.62% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohinder Kaur Josh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Chaudhary Ram Lubhaya of INC by a margin of 5,306 votes which was 4.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 38.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 42 Sham Chaurasi Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sham Chaurasi are: Dr.Ravjot Singh (AAP), Pawan Kumar Adia (INC), Mohinder Singh Sandhar (BSP), Des Raj Dhugga (SADS), Mohinder Lal (SSRP), Karamjit Singh Bablu Josh (IND), Bhagwan Dass (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.49%, while it was 75.15% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sham Chaurasi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.42 Sham Chaurasi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 213. In 2012, there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.42 Sham Chaurasi comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: Panchayats Naloyian, Kakkon, Bagpur, Kantian, Bhikhowal, Bhagowal of Hoshiarpur KC; Panchayats Hardo Khanpur, Sataur, Gobindpur Khun Khun of Premgarh KC; KCs Nanda Chaur, Bullowal, Sham Chaurasi, Nasrala, Bhunga, Khadiala Sainian, Janouri, Hariana, Hariana (Municipal Council) and Sham Chaurasi (Municipal Council) of Hoshiarpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sham Chaurasi constituency, which are: Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Adampur, Urmar, Dasuya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Sham Chaurasi is approximately 650 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sham Chaurasi is: 31°38’03.8"N 75°50’38.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sham Chaurasi results.

