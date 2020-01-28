Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shameful That Kejriwal Feels Proud in Calling Himself 'Urban Naxal', Says Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who made his debut in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, was speaking at a public meeting in Dwarka.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal feeling proud in calling himself an "urban naxal" despite holding a constitutional post is "shameful", his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani said at an election rally here on Tuesday.

Rupani, who made his debut in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, was speaking at a public meeting in Dwarka.

He said "while Kejriwal is standing in support of the 'tukde tukde' gang, the Modi government is committed to putting anti-nationals behind the bars".

"The Delhi chief minister feels proud in calling himself an urban naxal. Such comments by him despite holding a constitutional post are shameful," Rupani said while addressing the gathering.

He highlighted the "Gujarat model" in his second rally in Uttam Nagar area here and appealed to people to vote for the BJP.

"Everybody knows the Gujarat model. The state stands at third rank in education sector while the situation in Delhi is bad because rather than spending on basics they spend on advertisements," he said.

