The repeated attacks on the Punjab BJP leaders, allegedly by farm law protestors, have triggered a huge outcry online with the BJP party supporters taking to micro-blogging sites, Twitter, to register their protest.

On Twitter, #ShameOnAmarinderSingh started trending on Tuesday, few days after the attack on senior BJP leaders in Rajpura by farm law protesters. The Rajpura attack was among the series of attacks that have been carried out on state BJP leaders including some MLAs and senior office bearers.

Shockingly, it took a midnight intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday directing the DGP and Patiala SSP to personally ensure the safe exit of BJP leaders and workers held ‘captive’ by farm protestors. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Court had ordered telephonic service of notice to the police administration to rescue the holed-up BJP leaders.

The Punjab BJP claims these were organised ‘state-sponsored’ attacks to prevent the party leaders from deploying their cadres for election work, ahead of the state assembly polls. BJP leaders also allege that there is a pattern in all the attacks.

“These attackers under the pretext of farm protests assemble wherever the BJP leaders plan their meeting, and start cordoning off the venue even as the cops, very few in numbers, make no attempt to stop the mob from getting violent," alleged General Secretary of the Punjab BJP, Subash Sharma. Sharma too was at the Rajpura meeting and was held ‘captive’ for hours.

The police, however, have denied attacks on the BJP leaders.

Ever since the farm law protests have begun in Punjab, several BJP leaders have been physically assaulted. In March, a group of alleged farm protesters threw black-coloured liquid on the BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and thrashed him and tore his clothes when he was travelling to the venue of a scheduled press meet at Malout town in Muktsar district.

BJP leaders allege that these were not isolated attacks but were systematically organized in areas where the party has a good presence electorally. The state unit has sought the intervention of Centre to ensure adequate protection to its leaders.

“We have been in constant touch with the central leadership and appraising them about the situation that we are faced with here. It’s a very calculated and state-sponsored attack on opposition parties, especially the BJP. The state government should take responsibility for the failure of this law and order situation here," said the Punjab BJP Chief, Ashwani Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here