Shankar Lalwani Replaces Sumitra Mahajan from Indore, Hardeep Puri Gets Amritsar in BJP's New List of Candidates
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced its seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha election, nominating Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar and renominating its four sitting MPs from Delhi.
The party has nominated Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore in place of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Lalwani is Chairman of Indore Development Authority.
