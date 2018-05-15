GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shanthinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Shanti Nagar): Congress' N A Haris Wins

Live election result of 163 Shanthinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shanti Nagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
Shanti Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,18,510 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,11,756 are male, 1,06,664 female and 41 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 91%
Live Status INC N A Haris Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6000949.42%N A Haris
BJP4180434.43%K Vasudevamurthy
JD(S)1356911.18%N R Sridhar Reddy
AAP26582.19%Renuka Vishwanathan
NOTA13861.14%Nota
RMVP3400.28%John Paul
IND3270.27%Peter Samson Babu
IND2980.25%Prabhu Bosco
IND1830.15%T Dayal Kumar
IND1410.12%Syed Asif Bukhari
IND1140.09%A A Santosh
KPJP1120.09%Seven Raj
IND1110.09%Nagaraj D S
AIMEP1050.09%Narasimha Prasad
RPI(A)690.06%Joshua M E Rajan
IND580.05%Anthony Raj S
IND540.04%Chandrashekar S B
IND460.04%Avinash Dasan
IND360.03%Abraham Yates

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,187 votes (19.48%) securing 52.45% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.8%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,797 votes (17.03%) registering 52.35% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 44.69%.

Check the table below for Shanti Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
