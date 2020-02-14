Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Sharad, Kushwaha, Manjhi and Sahni Meet Behind Closed Doors, RJD Not Amused

The leaders refused to say what had transpired during the meeting, following which Sharad Yadav left for Ranchi where he is expected to spend the night and meet Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sharad, Kushwaha, Manjhi and Sahni Meet Behind Closed Doors, RJD Not Amused
File photo of JDU leader Sharad Yadav (Getty Images)

Patna: A closed-door meeting of some senior leaders of the opposition grand alliance in Bihar on Friday got the goat of Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is the largest constituent of the five-party formation.

At a city hotel, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha and Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahni spent close to an hour with Sharad Yadav, a veteran socialist leader whose name they had proposed a day ago as the "face" of the grand alliance for the upcoming assembly polls.

Also present at the meeting was Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister, who has not revealed his cards on the issue though he is known to share, with Kushwaha and Sahni, the skepticism over young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's ability to lead the coalition.

The leaders refused to say what had transpired during the meeting, following which Yadav left for Ranchi where he is expected to spend the night and meet Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases, on Saturday.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari, meanwhile, reacted with indignation, saying, "Any group of people can hold a meeting. But do not call it a meeting of the grand alliance. Such a meeting can never be convened unless the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav are involved."

He also seethed at the proposal regarding Sharad Yadav, who hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh but has spent most of his political career in Bihar where he is senior to most active politicians in age and parliamentary experience.

"It should be remembered that Sharad Yadav was a candidate of our party from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held last year," Tiwari pointed out, adding that Tejashwi Yadav has already been declared as the leader of the grand alliance.

"No more discussions are required on the same," he said.

Notably, Tejashwi Yadav Lalu Prasad's younger son and a 30-year-old first-time MLA had been declared as the RJD's chief ministerial candidate in 2017, weeks before his father landed in jail.

Yadav made a highly successful debut in the assembly polls of 2015 after which he became the deputy chief minister with plum portfolios. However, revelries in the camp came to an end in July 2017 with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt exit from the grand alliance and formation of a new government with the BJP.

At the party's national council meeting a couple of months ago, Yadav's name was once again floated as the chief ministerial candidate though the party seemed to flounder under his unripe leadership, having drawn a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, the "unilateral" declaration was resented by smaller coalition partners which felt that the RJD was still high on having the most number of MLAs and intent on steamrolling allies into submission.

The grand alliance also includes the Congress, an old ally of the RJD, which has been keeping its cards close to the chest. It has refrained from challenging the RJD's stance on leadership but maintained that "a final decision would be taken jointly by all partners".

The Congress also declined to comment on the meeting among Sharad Yadav, Kushwaha, Sahni and Manjhi, saying it was "not aware" of the development.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram