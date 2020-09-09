Sharad Pawar Meets Maharashtra CM as Kangana Ranaut Row Rages on in Mumbai

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence in Mumbai. State minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab was also present.

The meeting came on a day Mumbai witnessed high drama after the BMC demolished parts of a house belonging to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The demolition drive was later stayed by the Bombay High Court.

Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Ranaut, Pawar had earlier said, adding that people are not taking her remarks seriously.

Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have "years of experience” of how the state and city’s police work. "They (people) know the performance of the police. And hence, we need not pay heed to what one says,” he added.