News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Sharad Pawar Taught Us…' Uddhav Thackeray's Latest Dig at Former Ally BJP, Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
'Sharad Pawar Taught Us…' Uddhav Thackeray's Latest Dig at Former Ally BJP, Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a dig at his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis over his statement that the BJP was the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.

Thackeray, who was addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in the presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar, said: “Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less member of MLAs in the legislative assembly."

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, but their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The three parties then formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November-end. Pawar is considered the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra's history.

Thackeray also assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. The statement came a day after the Shiv Sena-led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers between April 1, 2015-March 31, 2019, will be written off.

Under the scheme, short-term restructured crop loan arrears up to September 30, 2019, will also be waived.

"We have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh (per farmer) as immediate relief to cultivators. But we will also make sure that their entire (crop) loan is waived," Thackeray said.

