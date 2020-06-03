POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Sharad Pawar Urges NCP Workers to Help Cyclone-affected People in Maharashtra

File photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

In a statement, Pawar noted that the cyclone has caused severe damage to public and private properties and asked NCP workers to help those affected by the phenomenon.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
As cyclonic storm Nisarga lashed the coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged his party workers to help people at the time of the natural disaster.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule urged people living in the coastal areas to remain indoors and abide by the state government's

instructions.

A severe cyclonic storm, with a speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, made a landfall at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, impacting Mumbai, Thane,

Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.


