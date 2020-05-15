POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sharad Pawar Writes to PM Modi, Seeks Aid for Crisis-hit Sugar Industry

File photo: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

File photo: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

In his letter, sent on Thursday, Pawar sought the prime minister's "urgent intervention" to bail the industry out from the crisis now aggravated by the lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Share this:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking bail out for the sugar industry from the crisis "aggravated exponentially" by the unprecedented lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Pawar noted that Modi -- even before the lockdown came into force in March-end -- had taken some "important" policy

initiatives like MSP, export of sugar, buffer stock and interest subvention on capex for ethanol production duly

supported by financial measures, seeing the key industry was faced with a crisis.

In his letter, sent on Thursday, Pawar sought the prime minister's "urgent intervention" to bail the industry out from the crisis now aggravated by the lockdown.

"Raised concerns through letter to Hon. @PMOIndia and requested his urgent intervention to bail out #sugar industry

from crisis aggravated exponentially by unprecedented nationwide lockdown in the wake of pandemic #COVID?19," Pawar tweeted.

He also shared a copy of the letter on the micro-blogging site.

The former Union agriculture minister also enclosed a letter from the chairman of Maharashtra State Co-operative

Sugar Factories Federation Ltd while raising the concerns related to the sector.

"As #COVID-19 crisis is worsening day by day, some immediate relief measures are suggested by the federation," Pawar said.

The federation has suggested making provision of funds for clearing export incentives and buffer stock expenses pending since 2018-19 and 2019-20.

It has called for increasing the MSP of sugar ranging from Rs 3450 to Rs 3750 with grade wise increment. The

federation has demanded making provision of one-time grant of Rs 650 per tonne on average cane crushed during the last two years.

It also insisted on converting outstanding working capital into short-term loan and rescheduling all term loans

for 10 years with a moratorium of two years on the lines of the Mitra Committee recommendations.

The federation has pitched for treating sugar mills' distilleries as strategic business units (SBUs).

On a standalone basis, banks should finance ethanol projects sanctioned under the interest subvention capex scheme

announced by the Centre in 2018, it said.

"Hoping that the honourable @PMOIndia would look into the matter and initiate necessary relief measures to resolve the crisis worsened due to Pandemic #COVID?19," Pawar said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading