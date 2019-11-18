Sharad Pawar’s Cryptic Response on Sena Alliance Ahead of Meeting With Sonia Gandhi
The Shiv Sena had reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.
New Delhi: Ahead of his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said all the political parties seeking to stake claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to "choose their path."
"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," he told reporters before the Winter Session of Parliament began.
The saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.
Pre-poll allies Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats.
