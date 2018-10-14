Sharad Yadav Attacks Centre Over Note Ban, Price Rise; Says No Govt Caused More Harm

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led coalition at the Centre, saying no other ruling dispensation had caused more harm to the country since Independence.Yadav, who was addressing a press meet, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to fulfill any of the promises he made to the people during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections."Narendra Modi made one false promise after another... People are witnessing skyrocketing prices (of almost every commodity). Petrol-diesel prices are rising on a daily basis. The Centre has collected Rs 11 lakh crore on account of petroleum products alone," Yadav told reporters.The former Union minister also attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying he ditched 11 crore people when he switched sides.Kumar was voted to power as the grand alliance leader. Yadav, who was an integral part of the ruling JD(U), distanced himself from the party last year after Kumar quit the alliance to join hands with the BJP. He launched a new political outfit, Loktantrik Janata Dal, earlier this year.“The Modi government is looting people. Since independence, people have not witnessed a government which causes more harm than good. It has made a mess of everything. Around seven crore people lost their jobs due to demonetisation," Yadav said.Talking about the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case, he said "women are no longer safe" in the state. "The recent incidents of sexual abuse at a shelter home and the case, where Dalit women of Buxar district were sent to jail, have exposed the state government's attitude. The JD(U) government is only interested in strengthening one individual and his party," Yadav said, in a veiled reference to PM Modi and the BJP.More than 25 people, including women, were arrested in Buxar in January in connection with an attack on the chief minister's cavalcade. Kumar remained unharmed, but several security personnel suffered injuries in the attack.