POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sharad Yadav Warns Country and Economy Will be Ruined if Labour Force Not Quickly Rehabilitated

File image of Sharad Yadav. (Image: PTI)

File image of Sharad Yadav. (Image: PTI)

The Loktantrik Janata Dal leader claimed India would have been in a much better position if the lockdown was imposed earlier but he alleged the government was busy in other affairs.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Share this:

Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Monday warned that the economy will be "ruined" if the country's huge labour force, which he said has been left without work due to the lockdown, is not quickly rehabilitated and asked the Union government to act fast to do this.

"There is no doubt that COVID-19 is a worldwide natural disaster but this could have been managed in a systematic manner in our country, and our labour force would not have to leave for villages and face hunger," the former Union minister said in a statement.

"The government needs to act fast to find ways and means to rehabilitate our labour force otherwise not only the economy but the country will be ruined," he said.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal leader claimed that India would have been in a much better position if the lockdown was imposed earlier but, he alleged, the government was busy in other affairs.

Migrant workers who left for their villages are suffering due to hunger and lack of money, he alleged.

He also asked the government to allow political parties to open their offices while following social distancing guidelines, saying that it will allow them to get feedback about the ground reality.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,333,140

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,888,901

    +36,676

  • Cured/Discharged

    437,832

     

  • Total DEATHS

    117,585

    +3,391
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres