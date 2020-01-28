Sharjeel Imam Arrested, Now Disclose Your Relation With Shaheen Bagh Protest: Nadda Responds to AAP

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday challenged the ruling AAP in Delhi to disclose its "connection" with the protest against the new citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh, hours after anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam was arrested in a sedition case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

"Two days ago (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader) Manish Sisodia dared Home Minister Amit Shah to arrest Sharjeel in 24 hours or answer what connection he had with the BJP. Sharjeel has been arrested by Crime Branch of Delhi Police, now you tell your connection with Shaheen Bagh," he said.

"Galbahiyan Tum Karo aur Jawab Ham Dein (You hobnob with him and we give answer," Nadda said, slamming AAP leaders for allegedly supporting the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

He asserted nation comes ahead of elections for BJP, but for AAP and Congress, vote comes first.

Sisodia had slammed the BJP, daring its government to arrest Imam, saying if he's not arrested it would seem he was sent by BJP to make inflammatory statements.

Nadda addressed election meetings in Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Shalimar Bagh on Tuesday, ahead of the assembly election scheduled on February 8.

In one of the meetings, he said that the Kejriwal government did not give prosecution sanction for over an year in the JNU sedition case, which showed it was trying to "protect" anarchist elements.

"Kejriwal has failed to give prosecution sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid in JNU case where 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' slogan was raised. He has been avoiding questions on this," alleged the BJP president.

"Time has come to say good bye to this government which has lied and betrayed people," he said.

He also slammed the Congress and the AAP for "spreading rumours" about the citizenship law.

"They are saying crores of people will come to the country due to CAA and also that it will deprive people of the citizenship right. Those covered under the law are already living in the country and the prime minister has repeatedly said CAA is for giving citizenship to persecuted minorities not taking it."

Nadda alleged the Delhi government "failed" to meet the basic needs of the people like public transport and clean drinking water in its five-year rule.

