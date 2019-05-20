English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Shashi Tharoor Claims ‘Exit Polls Are Wrong’, Cites Australia Election Results to Make the Point
Almost all exit polls released at the end of the seven-phase 17th Lok Sabha elections predicted a clear majority for BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats.
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hours after exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed all exit polls “wrong” and said that sometimes people refrain from telling pollsters the truth due to fear.
“I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results,” Tharoor tweeted on Sunday evening.
Tharoor was referring to the surprise win of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government delivered a miracle result in Saturday's election and is now set to retain office. The results of Australian elections stood in stark contrast to pre-election polls, which had predicted a win for the centre-left Labor.
Almost all exit polls released at the end of the seven-phase 17th Lok Sabha elections predicted a clear majority for BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats. Polls also predicted a clean sweep by NDA in several key states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
“I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results,” Tharoor tweeted on Sunday evening.
I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 19, 2019
Tharoor was referring to the surprise win of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government delivered a miracle result in Saturday's election and is now set to retain office. The results of Australian elections stood in stark contrast to pre-election polls, which had predicted a win for the centre-left Labor.
Almost all exit polls released at the end of the seven-phase 17th Lok Sabha elections predicted a clear majority for BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats. Polls also predicted a clean sweep by NDA in several key states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Aditi Rao Hydari had to Make Out with a Stranger During an Audition
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Suryakumar Believes in 'Following Process' After India A Snub
- Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results