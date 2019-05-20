Take the pledge to vote

Shashi Tharoor Claims ‘Exit Polls Are Wrong’, Cites Australia Election Results to Make the Point

Almost all exit polls released at the end of the seven-phase 17th Lok Sabha elections predicted a clear majority for BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor Claims 'Exit Polls Are Wrong', Cites Australia Election Results to Make the Point
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
New Delhi: Hours after exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed all exit polls “wrong” and said that sometimes people refrain from telling pollsters the truth due to fear.

“I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results,” Tharoor tweeted on Sunday evening.




Tharoor was referring to the surprise win of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government delivered a miracle result in Saturday's election and is now set to retain office. The results of Australian elections stood in stark contrast to pre-election polls, which had predicted a win for the centre-left Labor.

Almost all exit polls released at the end of the seven-phase 17th Lok Sabha elections predicted a clear majority for BJP-led NDA with nearly or above 300 seats, out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats. Polls also predicted a clean sweep by NDA in several key states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
