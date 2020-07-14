Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Panel Holds Deliberations on Banning of Chinese Apps

A parliamentary committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday held deliberations on banning of Chinese apps.

Top officials of the ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Home Affairs briefed the panel on data security, sources said.

They said the officials also briefed the committee on the reasons for banning the Chinese apps.

The government on June 29 banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and national security.

At the meeting, when an MP said even police officials were using Chinese apps, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey quipped that it would make China more cautious if they get our criminals' data, according to the sources.

Eight members were present in the meeting.