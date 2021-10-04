Shashi Tharoor Says Repelled by Those 'Witch-hunting' Shah Rukh Over Son's Arrest

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is repelled by the “ghoulish epicaricacy" of those “witch-hunting" actor Shah Rukh Khan over his son’s arrest and urged people to have empathy in the matter.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and the two others — Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant — were arrested Sunday evening in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Referring to the brouhaha surrounding the development, Tharoor said, “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest."

“Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it," the Lok Sabha MP said. A court in Mumbai on Monday extended the NCB custody of Aryan Khan and the other two till October 7 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

