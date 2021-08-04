Shashikala Jolle: Lone Woman Min in K’taka Cabinet Given ‘Zero Traffic’ from Airport to Raj Bhawan for Oath-taking

Shashikala Jolle, the lone woman Minister in Karnataka’s new cabinet, was seen rushing to the Raj Bhawan, Bengaluru, half an hour after her flight from Delhi landed, and was given zero traffic from the airport on her way for her oath-taking.

Jolle, a Lingayat, was among the 29 Ministers who took oath in the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s new cabinet.

Basavaraj Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa’s resignation, had taken oath as the chief minister on July 28. After taking oath as the Chief Minister Bommai visited Delhi twice.

His new cabinet has about six to eight new faces, who are party loyalists not linked to any factions.

Jolle had been inducted as a Cabinet Minister in the BJP government led by Yediyurappa, in 2019. She is a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Nippani constituency.

Shashikala was elected to 14th Karnataka Legislative Assembly in the 2013 election from Nippani constituency with 81,860 votes, and was re-elected from Nipanni in the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, polling 87,006 votes. She had defeated Kaka Sao Patil of Congress Party and Ishwar Kamath of BSP.

The cabinet, with key representation from various communities, features members from the SC and OBC community. Another of the most striking attribute in the expansion is keeping Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra out of the cabinet.

It was widely rumoured that he would join the cabinet with a plum portfolio. But the high command seems to have vetoed Bommai, who was keen to give a berth to his mentor Yediyurappa’s son to ensure smooth running of the government.

According to insiders, Yediyurappa was firm that his son would join the cabinet. But, he seems to have lost the clout in the party a week after he was forced to step down.

