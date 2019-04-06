Shatrughan Sinha Joins Congress, Says Was Disowned by 'One-man Party' BJP Due to His Closeness With Advani

this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM #atalbiharivajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri. L.K #Advani. I would like to include some of those who've not lived up — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) 6 April 2019

Actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday officially joined the Congress, ending days of suspense over his association with the grand old party. Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP after his exit, saying there was no concept of collective decision in the saffron party and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.“The BJP is a one-man show, two-man army,” Sinha said at a press conference, adding that the BJP must learn from its critics, instead of sidelining them. Taking the names of veteran leaders Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan, the actor said the saffron party had not treated them well.Earlier, Sinha took to Twitter to say, “It’s with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in.”Sinha said he was hopeful of getting 'opportunities' in the Congress to serve people. "This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others," he wrote on twitter.He also praised Congress chief Rahul gandhi for his 'dynamic' leadership. “Under the present President of Congress the very dynamic, able, tried, tested and successful face of today and tomorrow's India, @RahulGandhi, I hope, wish and pray that I'm heading into a better direction,” he said.In a series of tweets, Sinha expressed gratitude towards veteran BJP leaders and also praised LK Advani as his 'guru' and 'guide'.Sinha had been one of the most vocal critics of PM Modi in BJP. He was denied BJP ticket from his Patna Sahib constituency. Sinha had met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on March 28 and speculations were rife that he would be fielded by Congress from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar."Situation could be different but the location would be the same and the location is Patna and Patna Sahib. I will contest from Patna Sahib, situation could be different," Sinha had said earlier. The Congress had said Sinha would be formally joining the party on April 6.