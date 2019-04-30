With a Difference of Rs 90 Crore, Shatrughan Sinha is Richer Than His Rival Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna: Actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Shatrughan Sinha has movable and immovable assets of Rs 112.22 crore.Sinha, who joined the Congress recently after switching his loyalty of more than three decades with BJP, is locked in a direct electoral battle with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.Sinha filed his papers on Monday, the last date for filing of nomination papers for Patna Sahib constituency which would go to polls on May 19. As per the affidavit, Sinha has movable assets of Rs 8.60 crore and immovable assets of Rs 103.61 crore while his wife Poonam Shatrughan Sinha has movable assets of Rs 18.67 crore and immovable assets of Rs 62.65 crore.Sinha, who graduated from FTII, Pune in 1967, has shown Rs 4,58,232 as cash in hand while his wife has Rs 5,95, 366 as cash in hand. The filmstar has Rs 2.74 crore as fixed deposits in bank and Rs 29.10 lakh as investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds while his wife has FD of Rs 10.68 crore and Rs 2.96 crore as investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds, the affidavit said.The actor possess gold, silver and precious stones valued at Rs 1.03 crore while Poonam Sinha possess jewellery items worth Rs 1.15 crore, the affidavit said. According to affidavit, Sinha possesses seven cars including one ambassador, two camry, one each Fortuner, Innova, Maruti Ciaz and Scorpio all worth Rs 14.80 lakh whereas his wife has a Mercedes car of 2013 make worth Rs 48.20 lakh.Both husband and wife have not taken any loans from banks or financial institutions but both owe an outstanding due in crores to be paid to their actor daughter Sonakshi Sinha.As on March 2019, the outstanding dues that Sinha owes to his daughter stood at Rs 10.59 crore while his wife has taken Rs 16.18 crore from her daughter.As per the affidavit, Sinha's declared annual income reduced to Rs 63,87,233 in 2018-19 from Rs 1,28,38,400 in 2015-16 whereas his wife's annual income has increased to Rs 1,34,24,388 in 2018 19 from Rs 53,94,830 in 2014-15.Sinha's rival and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife have less assets in comparison to Bollywood star and his wife Poonam Sinha. Prasad has movable assets of Rs 18.35 crore and immovable assets of Rs 3.74 crore whereas his wife Maya Shankar has movable assets of Rs 1.43 crore but does not possess any immovable assets, as per the affidavit filed by Prasad in his nomination papers.There is no outstanding loans or dues of any bank, financial institutions pending against Prasad or his wife, it said. Prasad owns three vehicles - Toyota Fortuner, Honda Accord and Scorpio SUV worth Rs 48,70,513 while his wife possess a Honda city car worth Rs 11.50 lakh, the affidavit said.Maya Shankar possess 550 gram of gold worth Rs 17.05 lakh while the Law minister has 20 gram of gold worth Rs 62,400. Prasad, who is a well-known Supreme Court lawyer, did his graduation and post graduation from Patna College and he completed his LLB from Patna Law College in 1976-79.