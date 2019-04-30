English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With a Difference of Rs 90 Crore, Shatrughan Sinha is Richer Than His Rival Ravi Shankar Prasad
Shatrughan Sinha's rival and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife have less assets in comparison to Bollywood star and his wife Poonam Sinha.
File photo of Poonam Sinha with husband Shatrughan Sinha.
Loading...
Patna: Actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Shatrughan Sinha has movable and immovable assets of Rs 112.22 crore.
Sinha, who joined the Congress recently after switching his loyalty of more than three decades with BJP, is locked in a direct electoral battle with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Sinha filed his papers on Monday, the last date for filing of nomination papers for Patna Sahib constituency which would go to polls on May 19. As per the affidavit, Sinha has movable assets of Rs 8.60 crore and immovable assets of Rs 103.61 crore while his wife Poonam Shatrughan Sinha has movable assets of Rs 18.67 crore and immovable assets of Rs 62.65 crore.
Sinha, who graduated from FTII, Pune in 1967, has shown Rs 4,58,232 as cash in hand while his wife has Rs 5,95, 366 as cash in hand. The filmstar has Rs 2.74 crore as fixed deposits in bank and Rs 29.10 lakh as investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds while his wife has FD of Rs 10.68 crore and Rs 2.96 crore as investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds, the affidavit said.
The actor possess gold, silver and precious stones valued at Rs 1.03 crore while Poonam Sinha possess jewellery items worth Rs 1.15 crore, the affidavit said. According to affidavit, Sinha possesses seven cars including one ambassador, two camry, one each Fortuner, Innova, Maruti Ciaz and Scorpio all worth Rs 14.80 lakh whereas his wife has a Mercedes car of 2013 make worth Rs 48.20 lakh.
Both husband and wife have not taken any loans from banks or financial institutions but both owe an outstanding due in crores to be paid to their actor daughter Sonakshi Sinha.
As on March 2019, the outstanding dues that Sinha owes to his daughter stood at Rs 10.59 crore while his wife has taken Rs 16.18 crore from her daughter.
As per the affidavit, Sinha's declared annual income reduced to Rs 63,87,233 in 2018-19 from Rs 1,28,38,400 in 2015-16 whereas his wife's annual income has increased to Rs 1,34,24,388 in 2018 19 from Rs 53,94,830 in 2014-15.
Sinha's rival and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife have less assets in comparison to Bollywood star and his wife Poonam Sinha. Prasad has movable assets of Rs 18.35 crore and immovable assets of Rs 3.74 crore whereas his wife Maya Shankar has movable assets of Rs 1.43 crore but does not possess any immovable assets, as per the affidavit filed by Prasad in his nomination papers.
There is no outstanding loans or dues of any bank, financial institutions pending against Prasad or his wife, it said. Prasad owns three vehicles - Toyota Fortuner, Honda Accord and Scorpio SUV worth Rs 48,70,513 while his wife possess a Honda city car worth Rs 11.50 lakh, the affidavit said.
Maya Shankar possess 550 gram of gold worth Rs 17.05 lakh while the Law minister has 20 gram of gold worth Rs 62,400. Prasad, who is a well-known Supreme Court lawyer, did his graduation and post graduation from Patna College and he completed his LLB from Patna Law College in 1976-79.
Sinha, who joined the Congress recently after switching his loyalty of more than three decades with BJP, is locked in a direct electoral battle with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Sinha filed his papers on Monday, the last date for filing of nomination papers for Patna Sahib constituency which would go to polls on May 19. As per the affidavit, Sinha has movable assets of Rs 8.60 crore and immovable assets of Rs 103.61 crore while his wife Poonam Shatrughan Sinha has movable assets of Rs 18.67 crore and immovable assets of Rs 62.65 crore.
Sinha, who graduated from FTII, Pune in 1967, has shown Rs 4,58,232 as cash in hand while his wife has Rs 5,95, 366 as cash in hand. The filmstar has Rs 2.74 crore as fixed deposits in bank and Rs 29.10 lakh as investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds while his wife has FD of Rs 10.68 crore and Rs 2.96 crore as investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds, the affidavit said.
The actor possess gold, silver and precious stones valued at Rs 1.03 crore while Poonam Sinha possess jewellery items worth Rs 1.15 crore, the affidavit said. According to affidavit, Sinha possesses seven cars including one ambassador, two camry, one each Fortuner, Innova, Maruti Ciaz and Scorpio all worth Rs 14.80 lakh whereas his wife has a Mercedes car of 2013 make worth Rs 48.20 lakh.
Both husband and wife have not taken any loans from banks or financial institutions but both owe an outstanding due in crores to be paid to their actor daughter Sonakshi Sinha.
As on March 2019, the outstanding dues that Sinha owes to his daughter stood at Rs 10.59 crore while his wife has taken Rs 16.18 crore from her daughter.
As per the affidavit, Sinha's declared annual income reduced to Rs 63,87,233 in 2018-19 from Rs 1,28,38,400 in 2015-16 whereas his wife's annual income has increased to Rs 1,34,24,388 in 2018 19 from Rs 53,94,830 in 2014-15.
Sinha's rival and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife have less assets in comparison to Bollywood star and his wife Poonam Sinha. Prasad has movable assets of Rs 18.35 crore and immovable assets of Rs 3.74 crore whereas his wife Maya Shankar has movable assets of Rs 1.43 crore but does not possess any immovable assets, as per the affidavit filed by Prasad in his nomination papers.
There is no outstanding loans or dues of any bank, financial institutions pending against Prasad or his wife, it said. Prasad owns three vehicles - Toyota Fortuner, Honda Accord and Scorpio SUV worth Rs 48,70,513 while his wife possess a Honda city car worth Rs 11.50 lakh, the affidavit said.
Maya Shankar possess 550 gram of gold worth Rs 17.05 lakh while the Law minister has 20 gram of gold worth Rs 62,400. Prasad, who is a well-known Supreme Court lawyer, did his graduation and post graduation from Patna College and he completed his LLB from Patna Law College in 1976-79.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Iron Man 2 Throwback Pic, Tiger Shroff Comments, Disha Patani Likes
- Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results