English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shatrughan Sinha Files Nomination Papers From Patna Sahib as Congress Candidate
Shatrughan Sinha is locked in virtually a straight contest against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad whom the BJP has fielded this time.
Patna: Congress candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Shatrughan Sinha, waves at party supporters en route to filing his nomination for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Patna: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, the Lok Sabha seat he is representing for the second consecutive term having won it on both occasions on BJPs ticket.
Sinha is locked in virtually a straight contest against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad whom the BJP has fielded this time.
Donning his trademark sunglasses and full-sleeved kurta with an angavastram dyed in shades representative of the Congress flag, Sinha accomapnied by son Luv reached the collectorate in a grand procession.
Thousands of his supporters chanted the slogan 'Bihari Babu Zindabad' as the procession commenced from his residence at Kadam Kuan.
Sinha is also called the 'Bihari Babu'. Sinha ended his nearly three decades long association with BJP earlier this month after remaining at loggerheads with the current party leadership for quite some time.
He had been calling the BJP leadership one man army and two man show an obvious dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.
Huge turnout of supporters, friends and my dear residents of Patna as I moved from my Kadam Kuan residence through the streets of Patna for my nomination. My most heartfelt gratitude to all those who stepped out in my support and joined the procession in my roadshow. Jai Bihar, Sinha tweeted afterwards.
Altogether 37 candidates have filed their nomination papers for Patna Sahib, which goes to polls in the seventh and final phase of general elections on May 19.
Scrutiny of the papers will take place on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 2.
Other constituencies that go to polls in the final phase and the respective number of candidates to have filed nominations are 33 in Pataliputra, 36 in Nalanda, 29
in Jehanabad, 24 in Ara, 16 in Buxar, 37 in Karakat and 15 in Sasaram.
Sinha is locked in virtually a straight contest against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad whom the BJP has fielded this time.
Donning his trademark sunglasses and full-sleeved kurta with an angavastram dyed in shades representative of the Congress flag, Sinha accomapnied by son Luv reached the collectorate in a grand procession.
Thousands of his supporters chanted the slogan 'Bihari Babu Zindabad' as the procession commenced from his residence at Kadam Kuan.
Sinha is also called the 'Bihari Babu'. Sinha ended his nearly three decades long association with BJP earlier this month after remaining at loggerheads with the current party leadership for quite some time.
He had been calling the BJP leadership one man army and two man show an obvious dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.
Huge turnout of supporters, friends and my dear residents of Patna as I moved from my Kadam Kuan residence through the streets of Patna for my nomination. My most heartfelt gratitude to all those who stepped out in my support and joined the procession in my roadshow. Jai Bihar, Sinha tweeted afterwards.
Altogether 37 candidates have filed their nomination papers for Patna Sahib, which goes to polls in the seventh and final phase of general elections on May 19.
Scrutiny of the papers will take place on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 2.
Other constituencies that go to polls in the final phase and the respective number of candidates to have filed nominations are 33 in Pataliputra, 36 in Nalanda, 29
in Jehanabad, 24 in Ara, 16 in Buxar, 37 in Karakat and 15 in Sasaram.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Social Media Fuels Eating Disorder in Children, Warns British Cabinet Minister
- Hales Withdrawn from All England Squads, to Miss World Cup
- Helo Eyes 3x Expansion in 2019 as User Base Hits 40 Million: Report
- Spotify Hits 100 Million Paid Subscribers, Numbers Grow Despite Local Licensing Troubles
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results