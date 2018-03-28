English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shatrughan Sinha Indicates he May Quit BJP Ahead of 2019 Election
The actor-turned politician made it clear that he would not shift from the Patna Sahib constituency seat in Bihar from where he has been elected to the Lok Sabha.
BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee before a meeting at TMC party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday indicated he may contest the next Lok Sabha election on a different party ticket, saying leaders like him were "unfairly treated" from the day the Modi government was formed.
But the Bollywood-actor-turned politician also made it clear that he would not shift from the Patna Sahib constituency seat in Bihar from where he has been elected to the Lok Sabha.
"I have offers from other parties. Whether I serve through my party or some other parties or even contest independently, it hardly matters," he said.
"There were rumours in the last elections too that I will not get ticket from the BJP. But I got the ticket. (In 2014) My name was announced at the last moment from the same seat. Now, I am again hearing these rumours," Sinha said.
The former minister said he won from his seat with a record margin. "I broke previous records and got the highest vote share in the country. Why will I not be given ticket?"
Asked if he was being "ill-treated" in the BJP, Sinha replied in the affirmative.
"As they are my own people, I can't speak about their behaviour to outsiders in detail... My party knows it hurt me. Not just now but from day one when this government came to power."
Asked why he was not quitting the party, Sinha said: "Why doesn't the party quit me? I did not join the party to leave it. Several people were unfairly treated in the party.
"Look at our friend, philosopher and ultimate guru Lal Krishna Advani. From two seats to almost 200 seats, the party grew mainly under his leadership. Where is he today? He could have been anything. He has been like a guardian of the party."
