Shatrughan Sinha May Contest Polls on Congress Ticket, Preps For BJP Exit With Swipe at Modi

BJP’s rebel leader Shatrughan Sinha is likely to take on union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha election on May 19 in the last phase of the national polls.Sinha, who has left no opportunity to take swipes at the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has openly aligned with the Opposition, is likely to contest on a Congress ticket."It is also almost final that actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha will be fielded from his Patna Sahib seat on our ticket. His resignation from the BJP and induction into the Congress will take place in a few days," a senior Congress leader from Bihar said on Wednesday.The former actor had last week said that he would reveal on March 22, a day after Holi festival, which party he would contest from in the election.Despite his very public attacks on PM Modi over the last year, the BJP did not sack him or take any disciplinary action against him.But it is certain that he would not be fielded again. Sources said the ticket from the Patna Sahib seat would go to Ravi Shankar Prasad. This was decided at the party’s central election committee meeting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.As reports of his imminent replacement emerged, Shatrughan Sinha, 72, declared that he would contest from Patna Sahib, come what may. He has been elected from there twice – in 2009 and 2014.He also continued with his unbridled attacks. “Sirji, more than 20 parties according to you is 'Mahamilawat. And you have more than 40 parties supporting you! What would or should people call it? 'Mahagirawat'? What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul no, Sir?” he asked the PM in a tweet.He also said it was high time that he fulfil some or all of his promises and reduce the gap between the promises and performances.“By the way Sir, what happened to the "100 Smart Cities projects" promised by you, time & again? Can we name even one? These are all humble suggestions/questions from a person who has been a friend and colleague of yours,” he added.