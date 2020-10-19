Shatrughan Sinha Says His Son Luv Contesting as 'Bihar Putra'; Not Retiring from Politics

With his son Luv Sinha taking the electoral plunge from Bankipur assembly seat in Patna, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha Monday said it's an encouraging trend that youths are entering politics, but made it clear that he himself is not retiring. The Congress has fielded Luv from Bankipur seat, a BJP stronghold from where the saffron party has nominated three-time MLA Nitin Nabin. This seat falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who had won it against Shatrughan Sinha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shatrughan, who represented the Parliamentary seat twice when he was in the BJP, had switched over to the Congress just before the Lok Sabha polls. Shatrughan, popularly known as Bihari Babu', said his son has jumped into the fray as a Congress choice and also because the youth of the constituency wanted a new face who carries out development work sincerely. The Bollywood actor of yesteryears, however, said that this doesn't mean that he himself is saying goodbye to politics.

"I am not tired and retired. I will continue in active politics," the 74-year-old told.