Shatrughan Sinha Urges PM Modi to Come Up With 'Best Package' for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha remarks came in the backdrop of two Union ministers belonging to the TDP in Andhra Pradesh resigning from their posts on Thursday, over the issue of grant of special status to the state.
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Patna: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with the "best possible package" for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, saying the issue has been "hanging fire".
The Patna Sahib MP's remarks came in the backdrop of two Union ministers belonging to the TDP in Andhra Pradesh resigning from their posts on Thursday, over the issue of grant of special status to the state.
The southern state has been raising the demand for the creation of a separate state of Telangana.
"Sir, what is all this happening. You had promised, the Government had promised. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh certainly deserve the Andhra package, the best possible package. And so does our Bihar and our friend Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM). Bihar's special package has been hanging fire," the actor-turned-politician said in a tweet.
Sinha, who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government in the past, said a special package for Bihar "was promised to us since ages, especially after the separation of Bihar and Jharkhand".
Kumar has been pressing for special status for Bihar over the years, owing to resource crunch faced by the state, hit by recurrent floods and droughts, along with a high density of population.
Edited by: Puja Menon
