Shatrughan Sinha Urges PM Modi to Come Up With 'Best Package' for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

Sir, what is all this happening?You had promised, the Govt. had promised!

Chandrababu Naidu & Andhra Pradesh certainly deserve the Andhra package, the best possible package..

And so does our Bihar & our friend Nitish Kumar. Bihar's special package has been hanging fire..1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 9, 2018

..Was promised to all of us since ages. Especially after the separation of Bihar & Jharkhand. People are living on the edge for most deserving issues..seems quite scary. Nonetheless expectations & faith in U is despite & inspite of everything. Long Live Bihar! Long Live Andhra! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 9, 2018

The Patna Sahib MP's remarks came in the backdrop of two Union ministers belonging to the TDP in Andhra Pradesh resigning from their posts on Thursday, over the issue of grant of special status to the state.The southern state has been raising the demand for the creation of a separate state of Telangana. Kumar has been pressing for special status for Bihar over the years, owing to resource crunch faced by the state, hit by recurrent floods and droughts, along with a high density of population.