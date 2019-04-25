Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Accuses BJP of ‘Playing Games’, Says Party is ‘One-Man Show & Two-Men Army’

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha on Wednesday blamed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for playing games with his father and disrespecting a leader of his repute.Speaking to News18, Luv said, “The local BJP leaders used to organise events and didn’t invite my father. And later would to go in public and lie that my father did not turn up. How will he go if not invited? They were playing games with him in order to prove that he is a rebel.”Luv, an actor by profession, has been travelling with his father across Bihar and has been part of all the negotiation meetings, both with BJP and the Congress.Shatrughan Sinha moved over to Congress on April 6 and will be contesting from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. The proverbial last straw in Sinha switching over to Congress was the BJP shunning him and naming Ravi Shankar Prasad, in Patna Sahib, which was Sinha's constituency of 10 years.Another reason for Shatrughan’s exit, Luv explained, was that the “the party has changed.”“It is a one-man show in BJP now. If you look at the party’s earlier manifestoes, even individual ministers were mentioned for the good work they had done. But now it is only the honourable Prime Minister who finds a mention. When my father tried to raise his voice against it, he was sidelined,” added Luv.The two-time Lok Sabha MP and former union minister had said that he left the BJP because it had moved from being democratic to autocratic. Sinha said he doesn't have any complaints against most of the BJP leaders but the party became an autocracy "after LK Advani".Dropping an indirect hint at Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah being at the helm of affairs, Luv said, “The BJP, in terms of decision-making, has turned into a one-man show and a two-men army."Shatrughan Sinha, who was once the poster boy and most prominent face of the saffron party, is said to have got disillusioned after he was not considered for the ministerial post under the NDA rule in 2014.Sinha again hit the limelight when he came in support of BJP leader and MP Kirti Azad, who was suspended from the party for questioning the role of the then Union minister Arun Jaitley in the affairs of Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA).Sinha has been twice elected for Rajya Sabha in 1996 and 2002. He, for the first time, became the union minister during the first stint of NDA government in 2003. Later, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the ministry of shipping under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.Sinha won the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by defeating film and television actor Shekhar Suman in 2009 with a huge margin. Sinha won the same seat again in 2014.Coming to his father’s support on criticism about him changing parties and not aligning to one ideology, Luv said, “The party may be different but the man is the same.”