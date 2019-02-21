English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shatrughan Sinha's U-Turn on PM Modi Wont Guarantee Him 2019 Ticket Says BJP
Sinha, who has severely criticised the PM Modi and party president Amit Shah at a number of public functions organised by the Opposition, tweeted on Sunday praising the PM for inaugurating projects worth Rs 30,000 in Bihar
File photo of BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha addressing the United India rally in Kolkata on Saturday.(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Patna: The Bihar BJP on Wednesday thanked actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha for commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon launch of Patna Metro Rail project but made it clear that making a U-turn would not guarantee a party ticket for the disgruntled MP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Sinha, who has been severely critical of the leadership of Modi and party president Amit Shah for quite some time, had on Sunday come out with a tweet praising both the prime minister and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the backdrop of laying of foundation stone for Patna Metro at a function held in Barauni where projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore were launched.
We are grateful to Shatrughan Sinha for saying something which is true. His words of praise are in sync with worldwide commendation for the project, Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai told reporters here.
He was replying to queries from journalists as to whether the praise indicated a U-turn on part of the Patna Sahib MP, who has in the recent past made appearances at a number of public functions organized by opponents of the BJP, most notable being the rally hosted at Kolkata by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month which was attended by leaders of over a dozen parties, including the Congress.
The BJP is, however, a party which believes in taking 130 crore Indians along. Anybody who expresses his trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is treated with love. But remaining in the party, making a U-turn is no guarantee for being considered for a ticket, Rai said.
Speculations have been rife that Sinha, who has been associated with the BJP for nearly three decades, might seek re-election from Patna Sahib on another partys ticket.
Location will be the same, situation may be different has been his common refrain.
Sinha, who has been severely critical of the leadership of Modi and party president Amit Shah for quite some time, had on Sunday come out with a tweet praising both the prime minister and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the backdrop of laying of foundation stone for Patna Metro at a function held in Barauni where projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore were launched.
We are grateful to Shatrughan Sinha for saying something which is true. His words of praise are in sync with worldwide commendation for the project, Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai told reporters here.
He was replying to queries from journalists as to whether the praise indicated a U-turn on part of the Patna Sahib MP, who has in the recent past made appearances at a number of public functions organized by opponents of the BJP, most notable being the rally hosted at Kolkata by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month which was attended by leaders of over a dozen parties, including the Congress.
The BJP is, however, a party which believes in taking 130 crore Indians along. Anybody who expresses his trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is treated with love. But remaining in the party, making a U-turn is no guarantee for being considered for a ticket, Rai said.
Speculations have been rife that Sinha, who has been associated with the BJP for nearly three decades, might seek re-election from Patna Sahib on another partys ticket.
Location will be the same, situation may be different has been his common refrain.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Tata Harrier Based 6x6 Xenon Pickup Truck Is India's Answer to Mercedes G-Wagon
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results