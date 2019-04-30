Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam Emerges as the Richest Candidate in 5th Phase With 193 Crores: ADR

Sinha topped the list of rich candidates with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore followed by Vijay Kumar Mishra, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sitapur, with over Rs 177 crore assets.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam Emerges as the Richest Candidate in 5th Phase With 193 Crores: ADR
File photo of Poonam Sinha.
Loading...
New Delhi: Poonam Sinha, wife of Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Lucknow, is the richest candidate with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls, according to the National Election Watch (NEW) and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Sinha topped the list of rich candidates with declared assets of over Rs 193 crore followed by Vijay Kumar Mishra, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sitapur, with over Rs 177 crore assets.

The third on the list was BJP candidate from Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha, with declared assets worth over Rs 77 crore.

Three candidates in the fray have declared zero assets.

According to NEW and ADR, 184 of the 668 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, have assets worth Rs 1 crore or more. Most of these 184 candidates are from the BJP.

The ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 668 out of the 674 candidates contesting in the fifth phase of polling on May 6 across 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.

"Six candidates have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, till the time of making this report," the organisation said.

"Among the major parties, 38 of the 48 BJP candidates, 32 of the 45 Congress candidates, 17 of the 33 BSP candidates, 8 of the 9 SP candidates and 31 of the 252 independent candidates have declared assets more than Rs 1 crore," it said.

It added that the average worth of assets per candidate contesting in the fifth phase of polling was Rs 2.57 crore.

"Among the major parties, 48 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 6.91 crore, 45 Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 8.74 crore, 33 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.32 crore, and 9 SP candidates have average assets worth Rs 31.57 crore," it said.

While 264 candidates have declared their educational qualifications between Class 5 and Class 12, 348 candidates have declared themselves as graduate or above. "Forty three candidates in the race are just literate and six candidates are illiterate," said the oragnisations.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram