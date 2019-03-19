She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Remark Against Mayawati

Hitting another low this election season, a BJP MLA on Tuesday commented on the colour of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's hair and the facials he claims she gets every day.Baria MLA Surendra Singh, who has made controversial remarks in the past as well, was reacting to a comment Mayawati made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he lived in a royal manner."She gets a facial every day. The person who herself gets a facial daily is telling our leader that he is 'shaukeen'," the MLA said, using a Hind word that suggests vanity."Wearing clean clothes is not being 'shaukeen'. Colouring hair at the age of 60 to look young is 'shaukeen'. Her hair has turned grey but she colours it black," Singh said.In her tweet earlier, Mayawati had said, "The person who lives life in a royal manner, as against the principle of simple living and high thinking, had portrayed himself as a 'chaiwallah' (tea seller) in the last Lok Sabha elections for votes.""Now he is declaring himself a chowkidar (watchman) with pomp and show for votes in the elections. The country is really changing!" she said.Later, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came out in support of the BSP leader, tweeting, "Mayawatiji has spent her life fighting the privileged who want to keep us in our place and submit to their will. They want women to follow what they prescribe.""The BJP represents the past and wants us to return to it. We fight for a better future. It's time for `mahaparivartan' (a big change)," Akhilesh Yadav added.