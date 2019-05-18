English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'She Killed Gandhi's Soul': Kailash Satyarthi Urges BJP to Sack Pragya Thakur Over Godse Row
Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial comment drew the ire of BJP's top brass who distanced themselves and demanded an explanation from her.
File image of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday rebuked Pragya Singh Thakur for her controversial comment on Nathuram Godse, saying that she is not only "killing Mahatma Gandhi's soul but also destroying peace".
Kailash Satyarthi took to Twitter to condemn the BJP Bhopal candidate’s comment and said, “Godse had assassinated Gandhi. And people like Pragya are not only killing his soul but are murdering non-violence, peace, tolerance and the soul of India. Gandhi is above all power and politics. Keeping aside (political) benefit, BJP should immediately remove her from the party and fulfil their national duty.”
गोडसे ने गांधी के शरीर की हत्या की थी, परंतु प्रज्ञा जैसे लोग उनकी आत्मा की हत्या के साथ, अहिंसा,शांति, सहिष्णुता और भारत की आत्मा की हत्या कर रहे हैं।गांधी हर सत्ता और राजनीति से ऊपर हैं।भाजपा नेतृत्व छोटे से फ़ायदे का मोह छोड़ कर उन्हें तत्काल पार्टी से निकाल कर राजधर्म निभाए।— Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) May 18, 2019
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
