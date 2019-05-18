'She Killed Gandhi's Soul': Kailash Satyarthi Urges BJP to Sack Pragya Thakur Over Godse Row

गोडसे ने गांधी के शरीर की हत्या की थी, परंतु प्रज्ञा जैसे लोग उनकी आत्मा की हत्या के साथ, अहिंसा,शांति, सहिष्णुता और भारत की आत्मा की हत्या कर रहे हैं।गांधी हर सत्ता और राजनीति से ऊपर हैं।भाजपा नेतृत्व छोटे से फ़ायदे का मोह छोड़ कर उन्हें तत्काल पार्टी से निकाल कर राजधर्म निभाए। — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) May 18, 2019

Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday rebuked Pragya Singh Thakur for her controversial comment on Nathuram Godse, saying that she is not only "killing Mahatma Gandhi's soul but also destroying peace".Kailash Satyarthi took to Twitter to condemn the BJP Bhopal candidate’s comment and said, “Godse had assassinated Gandhi. And people like Pragya are not only killing his soul but are murdering non-violence, peace, tolerance and the soul of India. Gandhi is above all power and politics. Keeping aside (political) benefit, BJP should immediately remove her from the party and fulfil their national duty.”Pragya's controversial comment drew the ire of BJP's top brass who distanced themselves and demanded an explanation from her. Even as the party was trying to contain the damage, two more leaders — Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde and Nalim Kumar Kateel — tweeted in support of Godse just before the last round of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.In a protest against the controversial comment, Congress changed the profile photo of the party’s official Twitter and Facebook handle to that of Mahatma Gandhi.Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has stirred a controversy after she said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt forever.” Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.