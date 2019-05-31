Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'She Shattered The Glass Ceiling': Mehbooba Mufti Congratulates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman took over as the Union minister of finance and the minister of corporate affairs at the North Block in New Delhi on Friday.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'She Shattered The Glass Ceiling': Mehbooba Mufti Congratulates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. Also seen is newly appointed MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.

"As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means," the Peoples Democratic Party president said in a tweet, congratulating the former defence minister.

Sitharaman took over as the Union minister of finance at the North Block in New Delhi on Friday.




Sitharaman, who became the first full-time woman defence minister in the first tenure of the BJP government, will also head the Corporate Affairs ministry in the new cabinet.

Indira Gandhi, who handled the defence ministry in 1970-1971, as prime minister had also held additional charge of the defence ministry.

Sixty-year-old Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, was at the helm of affairs when India conducted the Balakot air strike following the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group in which around 49 security personnel were killed.

Sitharaman became defence minister in September 2017, taking over from Arun Jaitley who was holding the portfolio as additional charge.

One of the BJP's chief spokespersons before its ascent to power, Sitharaman is an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics. She worked as senior manager (Research and Analysis) with Pricewaterhouse Coopers in London. During this time, she also briefly worked with the BBC World Service.

On her return to India, she served as deputy director of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at Hyderabad.

Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008, and was made a member of the national executive. She was nominated as party spokesperson in March 2010 and has been a full time party worker since then. She was inducted in the Union Cabinet on May 26, 2014 as minister of state (Independent Charge) for Commerce and Industry.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram