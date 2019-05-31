'She Shattered The Glass Ceiling': Mehbooba Mufti Congratulates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
'She Shattered The Glass Ceiling': Mehbooba Mufti Congratulates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman took over as the Union minister of finance and the minister of corporate affairs at the North Block in New Delhi on Friday.
New Delhi: Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge at South Block, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. Also seen is newly appointed MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur. (PTI)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.
"As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means," the Peoples Democratic Party president said in a tweet, congratulating the former defence minister.
Sitharaman took over as the Union minister of finance at the North Block in New Delhi on Friday.
Sitharaman, who became the first full-time woman defence minister in the first tenure of the BJP government, will also head the Corporate Affairs ministry in the new cabinet.
Indira Gandhi, who handled the defence ministry in 1970-1971, as prime minister had also held additional charge of the defence ministry.
Sixty-year-old Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, was at the helm of affairs when India conducted the Balakot air strike following the Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group in which around 49 security personnel were killed.
Sitharaman became defence minister in September 2017, taking over from Arun Jaitley who was holding the portfolio as additional charge.
One of the BJP's chief spokespersons before its ascent to power, Sitharaman is an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics. She worked as senior manager (Research and Analysis) with Pricewaterhouse Coopers in London. During this time, she also briefly worked with the BBC World Service.
On her return to India, she served as deputy director of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at Hyderabad.
Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008, and was made a member of the national executive. She was nominated as party spokesperson in March 2010 and has been a full time party worker since then. She was inducted in the Union Cabinet on May 26, 2014 as minister of state (Independent Charge) for Commerce and Industry.
