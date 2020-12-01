Shehla Rashid’s Father Wants Her ‘Anti-National Acts’ Probed, Says She Tried to Throw Him Out of House

Srinagar: What began strictly as a family dispute has now taken a dangerous turn as Abdul Rashid Shora, father of former JNU students’ union leader Shehla Rashid, has written to the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh, urging him to probe into the anti-national activities of his daughter.

Rashid said he is facing threat to his life from his daughter Shehla Rashid Shora, who is allegedly supported by the elder daughter Asma Rashid and wife namely Zubaida Shora besides her security guard Sakib Ahmad.

“This threat perception started in 2017 when Shehla jumped all of a sudden into Kashmir politics. Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Watali in the terror funding case, I was called by him and former MLA Engineer Rasheed in June 2017. They offered me Rs 3 crore for Shehla to join these notorious people," he said.

Rashid claimed that he had asked his daughter not to take the money because it is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities.

He alleged that anti-national activities were going on at his house and his daughter tried to throw him out. Hours later, Shehla took to Twitter to deny the allegations of her estranged father.

“Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he’s a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that,” Shehla tweeted.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

Shehla said it was not a political matter as it has been going on ever since she came to senses. She also tweeted a letter to him from the Mohalla committee in 2005 asking him not to abuse them.

“He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering the home by the Hon’ble Court, he’s trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts,” Shehla said.

She noted that one may talk endlessly about justice, but charity really does begin at home. "We have finally decided to not bear abuse silently, as silence only emboldens abusers. Here’s the court order restraining him from entering the home dated 17-11-2020. Anything he says is an afterthought,” she added.