Delhi Govt to Declare 2-Day State Mourning after Sheila Dikshit's Death, Last Rites Tomorrow | LIVE Updates

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who had also served as the state Governor. In a condolence message, the Governor said: "I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, who had won people's hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability, during her tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi and as Governor of Kerala. I convey my heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace."
"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on July 20," it added.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays his tribute to Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Delhi's Nizamuddin.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, in Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/1xaLh7iz9p— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
Saying he was privileged to know Sheila Dikshit since his college days, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said she would be terribly missed. He tweeted, “She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm and outgoing friend and above all a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already.”
Sushma Swaraj Expresses Her Grief at Sheila Dikshit's Death | Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls Sheila Dikshit a fine human being, offers her condolences to her family.
I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019
A True Congressperson: Sachin Pilot | Congress leader Sachin Pilot, in a tweet, condoled the demise of Sheila Dikshit and said, “She worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world-class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul.”
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Offers His Prayers to Sheila Dikshit's Family | "Former Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Sheila Dikshit passes away! Full condolences to her mourning family. Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered for her great contribution and complacency. Peace and humble tribute," writes former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter.
TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of Sheila Dikshit. He said, “Pained by the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. As a stalwart of Delhi politics, she will be remembered for her rich contribution during her 15-year tenure as Chief Minister. My condolences to her bereaved family.”
AAP leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha says Sheila Dikshit's demise has left a gaping hole among the ranks of women leaders.
Deeply saddened to learn about Smt. Sheila Dikshit ji's demise. A great woman,an inspiration to many,a magnificent human being and embodiment of courage. Her death has left a gaping hole among the ranks of women leaders. We shall all miss her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 20, 2019
Congress leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Sheila Dikshit ji, a stalwart of Indian politics and one of the fiercest leaders of the INC. Sheila ji transformed the capital and shaped it into how we know it today in her three terms as the chief minister.”
I extend my heart felt condolence and support to the family in these trying times. Her passing away is a national loss. May her soul rest in peace.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 20, 2019
Lieutenant governor of Delhi Anil Baijal calls Sheila Dikshit a visionary leader as he took to Twitter to express his grief at the sudden death of former Delhi CM.
Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit ji, former Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi. She was an able administrator, visionary leader and a gracious person. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 20, 2019
Able Administrator, Seasoned Politician: Patnaik Describes Dikshit | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Shiela Dikshit. Describing Dikshit as an able administrator and a seasoned politician, Patnaik said, "She was popular across party lines. She will be remembered for a long time for her contribution in the development of Delhi," he said.
Gautam Gambhir Says Sheila Dikshit's Death is a Huge Loss for Delhi | Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir expresses his grief at the sudden demise of Sheila Dikshit.
I'm deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Sheila Dixitji. A fierce champion of the people, she dedicated her life to better Delhi. A huge loss for the capital. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends 🙏— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 20, 2019
BJP leader Vijay Goel at Sheila Dikshit's residence in Nizamuddin.
Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin. #SheilaDikshit pic.twitter.com/aOJAJEKehY— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
Sheila Dikshit's Politics was Based on Gandhian Principles: Kamal Nath | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has condoled the death of senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying her politics was based on Gandhian principles. "Contribution of Sheila Dikshit will always be remembered for the transformation of New Delhi in terms of civic facilities. Dikshit was sensitive towards civic issues," Nath said.
Sharad Pawar 'Deeply Saddened' at Sheila Dikshit's Death | NCP chief Sharad Pawar says he is 'deeply saddened' at the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.
Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former CM of Delhi. Her tenure as CM of our capital city will always be remembered. We have lost a senior Congress leader and an able administrator. My sincere condolences to her family members.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 20, 2019
Cutting across party lines, Maharashtra politicians paid tribute to Congress veteran and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died today. In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Saddened and shocked to know about the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit ji. My deepest condolences to her family and followers."
A Look Back at Sheila Dikshit’s Political Career | Sheila Dikshit served as a parliamentarian from the Kannauj constituency from 1984-1989 and also served as a Union minister from 1986-1989. Her political career from Delhi started in earnest in 1998, when she defeated the BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari from East Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections and became the chief minister the next year. She represented the Gole Market Assembly from 1998-2003 and the New Delhi parliamentary constituency seat in 2008. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by death of Dikshit, who was a warm and affable personality and made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.
Saddened by the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat offered a condolence to her family and supporters.
दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित जी के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर से बेहद दुःखी और आहत हूं। मैं ईश्वर से उनकी पुण्य आत्मा की शांति के लिए और दुख की इस कठिन घड़ी में उनके परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) July 20, 2019
ॐ शान्ति pic.twitter.com/w6pc90wZX5
File photo of Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)
Tributes poured in on Twitter as news of her death was made official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed their grief at the demise.
Sheila Dikshit was the president of the Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.
Dikshit unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.
Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condoled her death.
