Delhi Govt to Declare 2-Day State Mourning after Sheila Dikshit's Death, Last Rites Tomorrow | LIVE Updates

News18.com | July 20, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Event Highlights

Sheila Dikshit, Delhi’s longest serving chief minister and a senior Congress leader, died on Saturday at the age of 81. Dikshit was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in the national capital a few days ago, her family and the party said. She suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last around 3.55 pm. "Mrs Sheila Dixit was brought in the morning of July 20 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, in a critical condition with a cardiac arrest," the hospital said in a statement.

"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on July 20," it added.
Jul 20, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who had also served as the state Governor. In a condolence message, the Governor said: "I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of Smt Sheila Dikshit, who had won people's hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability, during her tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi and as Governor of Kerala. I convey my heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace."

Jul 20, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

"I am hurt by the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs Sheila Dixit. Her incomparable contribution in developing the country's capital cannot be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace," wrote former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Twitter. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | With Sheila Dikshit's Death, Country Has Lost a Dedicated Congress Leader of Masses: Manmohan Singh

Updated: July 20, 2019, 6:14 PM IST File photo of late Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit.

Jul 20, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays his tribute to Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Delhi's Nizamuddin. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Saying he was privileged to know Sheila Dikshit since his college days, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said she would be terribly missed. He tweeted, “She was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm and outgoing friend and above all a wonderful human being. I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already.”

Jul 20, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Kumar Vishwas Says Sheila Dikshit's Death is a Huge Loss for The Country | "The departure of a progressive leader like you, with gentle and sensible thoughts, is not only a big loss for the Congress but also for the whole country," Rebel AAP leadeer Kumar Vishwas wrote on Twitter. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj Expresses Her Grief at Sheila Dikshit's Death | Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls Sheila Dikshit a fine human being, offers her condolences to her family. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

A True Congressperson: Sachin Pilot | Congress leader Sachin Pilot, in a tweet, condoled the demise of Sheila Dikshit and said, “She worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world-class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul.”

Jul 20, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

After a brief stay where she paid her tribute to Sheila Dikshit, Sonia Gandhi has now left Sheila Dikshit's residence. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Offers His Prayers to Sheila Dikshit's Family | "Former Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Sheila Dikshit passes away! Full condolences to her mourning family. Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered for her great contribution and complacency. Peace and humble tribute," writes former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi reaches Sheila Dikshit’s residence at Nizamuddin to pay tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to arrive today.

Jul 20, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of Sheila Dikshit. He said, “Pained by the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. As a stalwart of Delhi politics, she will be remembered for her rich contribution during her 15-year tenure as Chief Minister. My condolences to her bereaved family.”

Jul 20, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

AAP leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha says Sheila Dikshit's demise has left a gaping hole among the ranks of women leaders. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Kejriwal, Sisodia to Reach Sheila Dikshit's Residence Soon | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be reaching Sheila Dikshit residence soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reach her residence to pay tribute.

Jul 20, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

Congress leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Sheila Dikshit ji, a stalwart of Indian politics and one of the fiercest leaders of the INC. Sheila ji transformed the capital and shaped it into how we know it today in her three terms as the chief minister.”

Jul 20, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Lieutenant governor of Delhi Anil Baijal calls Sheila Dikshit a visionary leader as he took to Twitter to express his grief at the sudden death of former Delhi CM.

Jul 20, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Able Administrator, Seasoned Politician: Patnaik Describes Dikshit | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Shiela Dikshit. Describing Dikshit as an able administrator and a seasoned politician, Patnaik said, "She was popular across party lines. She will be remembered for a long time for her contribution in the development of Delhi," he said.

Jul 20, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family and supporters, Smriti Irani expressed grief over the demise of former chief minister of Delhi.

Jul 20, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Gautam Gambhir Says Sheila Dikshit's Death is a Huge Loss for Delhi | Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir expresses his grief at the sudden demise of Sheila Dikshit. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

BJP leader Vijay Goel at Sheila Dikshit's residence in Nizamuddin. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

Sheila Dikshit's Politics was Based on Gandhian Principles: Kamal Nath | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has condoled the death of senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying her politics was based on Gandhian principles. "Contribution of Sheila Dikshit will always be remembered for the transformation of New Delhi in terms of civic facilities. Dikshit was sensitive towards civic issues," Nath said.

Jul 20, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

Sharad Pawar 'Deeply Saddened' at Sheila Dikshit's Death | NCP chief Sharad Pawar says he is 'deeply saddened' at the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)

Cutting across party lines, Maharashtra politicians paid tribute to Congress veteran and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died today. In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Saddened and shocked to know about the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit ji. My deepest condolences to her family and followers."

Jul 20, 2019 6:14 pm (IST)

Security Enhanced at Sheila Dikshit's Residence | Keeping in mind the number of people visiting Sheila Dikshit's residence, security gates have been erected and security has been enhanced.

Jul 20, 2019 6:14 pm (IST)

A Look Back at Sheila Dikshit’s Political Career | Sheila Dikshit served as a parliamentarian from the Kannauj constituency from 1984-1989 and also served as a Union minister from 1986-1989. Her political career from Delhi started in earnest in 1998, when she defeated the BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari from East Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections and became the chief minister the next year. She represented the Gole Market Assembly from 1998-2003 and the New Delhi parliamentary constituency seat in 2008. Read more

Jul 20, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Daughter of Congress', 'Warm and Affable Personality': Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi Pay Tributes to Sheila Dikshit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by death of Dikshit, who was a warm and affable personality and made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.

Jul 20, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

"Shiela Dixit ji, a strong leader, a role model for Women in politics. Always supported Women’s Rights organisations, stood by us. Politician with kind heart. She gave Delhi its international stature. Rest in Peace," writes Human Rights activist Ranjana Kumari on Twitter.  

Jul 20, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

Saddened by the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat offered a condolence to her family and supporters.

Jul 20, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

"I am shocked to learn that Mrs.Sheila Dikshit has passed away. She did tremendous service to the people of Delhi," says Jaipal Reddy, former Central Minister and Congress spokesperson. 

Jul 20, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

Mortal remains of Sheila Dikshit will be kept for people to pay homage at her residence  B-2, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi from 6.00 pm today (Saturday) to 11.30 am tomorrow. Her cremation will be held at the Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow, Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Delhi Govt to Declare 2-Day State Mourning after Sheila Dikshit's Death, Last Rites Tomorrow | LIVE Updates
File photo of Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)

Tributes poured in on Twitter as news of her death was made official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed their grief at the demise.

Sheila Dikshit was the president of the Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.

Dikshit unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condoled her death.
