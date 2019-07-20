Delhi Govt to Declare 2-Day State Mourning after Sheila Dikshit's Death, Last Rites Tomorrow | LIVE Updates

File photo of Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)



Tributes poured in on Twitter as news of her death was made official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were among those who expressed their grief at the demise.



Sheila Dikshit was the president of the Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.



Dikshit unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.



Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.



President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condoled her death.