English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sheila Dikshit Rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Claim on Alliance; Says AAP Has Reached Stage of Frustration
Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party.
File photo of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said Thursday she was never approached by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to forge an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as claimed by him and asserted the AAP leader has reached the "stage of frustration".
"He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The Aam Aadmi Party has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told reporters here.
Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party.
In his speech, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said, "We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand.
"If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi.
The rally was organised in the minority dominated pocket of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Union minister Harsh Vardhan.
"I dont know what they have in their minds," he said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was "weakening" the AAP in Delhi, drawing comparison with the SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier this month, Kejriwal had told reporters that the Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.
"He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The Aam Aadmi Party has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told reporters here.
Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party.
In his speech, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said, "We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand.
"If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi.
The rally was organised in the minority dominated pocket of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Union minister Harsh Vardhan.
"I dont know what they have in their minds," he said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was "weakening" the AAP in Delhi, drawing comparison with the SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier this month, Kejriwal had told reporters that the Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
- Fissures in BCCI on Sending Letter to ICC Urging Pakistan Ban from World Cup
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results