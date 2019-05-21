Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sheila Dikshit 'Settles Dispute' With BJP Leader Over Govt Fund Misuse

BJP leader Vijender Gupta had alleged that Dikshit had misused government funds worth Rs 22.56 crore in an advertisement campaign ahead of the 2008 Assembly poll.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sheila Dikshit 'Settles Dispute' With BJP Leader Over Govt Fund Misuse
File photo of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.
New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that she and BJP leader Vijender Gupta had settled the dispute between them over the alleged misuse of government funds by her in the 2008 Assembly election.

A court official said the matter was listed before Justice Sunil Gaur who, taking note of the submission, disposed of Dikshit's plea against a trial court order to lodge an FIR against her on Gupta's complaint alleging misuse of government funds by her. The detailed order is awaited.

The trial court's August 31, 2013, direction had come on the BJP leader's complaint alleging that she had misused government funds worth Rs 22.56 crore in an advertisement campaign ahead of the 2008 Assembly poll.

The petition against the trial court order was pending in the high court since September 2013 when it had ordered that status quo be maintained in respect to registration of FIR against Dikshit.

In his complaint before the trial court, Gupta had sought registration of FIR against Dikshit and others for alleged criminal breach of trust (Sec 409 IPC), criminal misappropriation of public funds and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint had said that in 2007-08, Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi and also minister in-charge of information and publicity when the alleged misuse of funds took place.

He had said, "A large number of hoardings showing pictures of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit all over Delhi Metro, bus shelters and also in the form of radio jingles and TV spots by misusing government machinery and public funds... burdened the state exchequer in carrying out campaign of the Congress party for her own political gains."

The BJP leader had said he had filed a complaint before the Delhi Lokayukta who had on May 22, 2013, indicted Dikshit for allegedly misusing government funds for carrying out an advertisement campaign with a political purpose ahead of the last assembly polls.

He had also said that the Lokayukta had also recommended to then President Pranab Mukherjee to caution Dikshit for the alleged misuse of public funds and to advise her to reimburse either herself or through her party Rs 11 crore as half the cost of the advertisements in 2008 or any amount the President found adequate.

The high court had ordered status quo with regard to registration of the FIR as the Lokayukta recommendation was pending consideration of the President.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram