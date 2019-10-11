Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sheila Dikshit's Son Blames PC Chacko for Sudden Demise of His Mother, Cong Panel to Probe Matter

Sandeep Dikshit had written a letter to Chacko accusing him for the sudden demise of his mother, they said. The letter was written soon after Sheila Dikshit's death on July 20.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
Sheila Dikshit's Son Blames PC Chacko for Sudden Demise of His Mother, Cong Panel to Probe Matter
File photo of late Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress's disciplinary committee will look into the allegations made by former MP and Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit against Delhi unit in-charge PC Chacko, with party chief Sonia Gandhi referring the matter to it.

Sandeep Dikshit had written a letter to Chacko accusing him for the sudden demise of his mother, they said. The letter was written soon after Sheila Dikshit's death on July 20.

Sources said Chacko has informed Gandhi about the letter and its contents, following which she has referred the matter to the disciplinary committee comprising of senior party leaders AK Antony, Sushilkumar Shinde and Motilal Vora.

"I have communicated the letter to Congress president Sonia ji for her information," Chacko said. Chacko said that he received the letter two days ago and communicated the same to the Congress chief. Chacko did not disclose the contents of the letter and said the matter is before Gandhi.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

