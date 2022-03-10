Shekhupur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Shekhupur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Himanshu Yadav (SP), Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya (BJP), Moher Singh (JSSP), Muslim Khan (BSP), Riyasat Khan (AAP), Sunil Kumar (VIP), Mamta Devi (INC), Ravinder Kumar Singh (BJMP), Shahid Ali (IND), Kunwar Pal (BSS), Avnesh Kumar (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.3%, which is -1.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.116 Shekhupur (शेखूपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Shekhupur is part of Aonla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 389754 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,12,920 were male and 1,76,822 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shekhupur in 2019 was: 830 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,54,693 eligible electors, of which 2,07,778 were male,1,69,874 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,33,673 eligible electors, of which 1,86,604 were male, 1,47,069 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shekhupur in 2017 was 351. In 2012, there were 262 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashish Yadav of SP by a margin of 23,386 which was 9.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashish Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhagvan Singh Shakya of INC by a margin of 8,252 votes which was 3.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 116 Shekhupur Assembly segment of the 24. Aonla Lok Sabha constituency. Dharmendra Kashyap of BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat defeating Ruchivira of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shekhupur are: Himanshu Yadav (SP), Dharmendra Kumar Singh Shakya (BJP), Moher Singh (JSSP), Muslim Khan (BSP), Riyasat Khan (AAP), Sunil Kumar (VIP), Mamta Devi (INC), Ravinder Kumar Singh (BJMP), Shahid Ali (IND), Kunwar Pal (BSS), Avnesh Kumar (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.47%, while it was 62.7% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shekhupur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.116 Shekhupur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 400. In 2012, there were 344 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.116 Shekhupur comprises of the following areas of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Kakrala and Kakrala Municipal Board of 6 Dataganj Tehsil; KCs 1 Jagat, 2 Qadarchowk, 3 Shekhupur, Sakhanoo Nagar Panchayat and Gulariya Nagar Panchayat of 5 Budaun Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shekhupur constituency, which are: Bilsi, Badaun, Dataganj, Kaimganj, Patiyali, Amanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shekhupur is approximately 757 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shekhupur is: 27°54’47.5"N 79°08’40.2"E.

