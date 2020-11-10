Sherghati Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sherghati Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sherghati (शेरघाटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Sherghati is part of 38. Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,69,772 eligible electors, of which 1,38,864 were male, 1,30,660 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sherghati in 2020 is =CP228/CM228*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,47,788 eligible electors, of which 1,29,308 were male, 1,18,466 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,430 eligible electors, of which 1,06,509 were male, 93,921 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sherghati in 2015 was 99. In 2010, there were 44.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vinod Prasad Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Mukesh Kumar Yadav of HAMS by a margin of 4,834 votes which was 3.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 30.11% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vinod Prasad Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Sushama Devi of IND by a margin of 6,503 votes which was 6.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 23.63% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 226. Sherghati Assembly segment of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Vijay Kumar won the Gaya Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gaya Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sherghati are: Uday Narain Choudhary (RJD), Kumari Shobha Sinha (LJP), Jitendra Kumar Paswan (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAMS), Fakirchand Das (JAPL), Banarsi Das (PPID), Lalan Kumar (APOI), Jitendra Chaudhari (JGJP), Deepak Ram (NCP), Bijendra Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.75%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.77%, while it was 53.73% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 226. Sherghati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 265. In 2010 there were 245 polling stations.

Extent:

226. Sherghati constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Amas, Sherghati and Dobhi. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Sherghati seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Sherghati is 416.28 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sherghati is: 24°33'24.1"N 84°49'34.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sherghati results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.