Sheru Weds Sweety: Gurugram Couple Celebrates Dog Wedding With Haldi, Mehendi

A Gurugram couple married their beloved pet to a neighbouring dog in a traditional Indian wedding. The “Pheras” were taken by the dogs Sheru and Sweety. 100 invitations were sent to the Jile Singh Colony neighbourhood in Palam Vihar Extension, according to the pet owners, who claimed that they attended the wedding as “Baraatis.”

Savita, the owner of the female dog named Sweety, told ANI, “I’m a pet lover and as a couple, we used to take care of pets. I don’t have a child so Sweety is our kid. My husband used to go to the temple and feed animals and one day a stray dog followed him and came to us 3 years back. We named her Sweety. Everyone used to say that we should get Sweety married. We discussed it and then eventually a programme was made in just 4 days. We decided to follow all rituals.”

Here is the video:

While showcasing her Mehendi, Savita did mention that rituals like Haldi and Mehendi were also performed for both canines. “We have been together with Sheru for the last eight years,” Manita, owner of male dog Sheru, stated. “We have always treated him like our child. We discussed with our neighbours about the marriage of our dogs casually but then we suddenly got serious about it.” Manita argued that the dog owners were treating this union with seriousness, making all the necessary preparations and following all the customary rites.

People used to say that the police would pick them up and put them in jail, but they were unconcerned, as per Savita. Since they are a childless couple, Sweety’s wedding is their sole source of happiness. She also goes on to say that her husband is overjoyed about Sweety’s marriage.

