English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'She’s Pakistan, Not Needed Here': Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes a Dig Congress’s Silchar MP
Addressing a public rally at Barkhola in support of BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, Sarma said voting for Sushmita Dev will drag Silchar backward by five years.
File photo of BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Loading...
Silchar (Assam): Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday likened sitting Congress MP and candidate for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat Sushmita Dev to "Pakistan", and said there is no work for her here.
Addressing a public rally at Barkhola in support of BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, Sarma said voting for Dev will drag Silchar backward by five years. "PM is Modi, CM is Sonowal, I am the minister, Kishor Nath is MLA here. In between this, what is the job of Sushmita Dev? Everywhere is India, but there is a Pakistan in between. Will it work? No work will happen," the NEDA Convenor said.
Voting in favour of Modi will be for development of the country, the state and Silchar, he added.
"You can see that Sushmita Dev is very nervous. First, she brought Rahul Gandhi, then Pakistan PM Imran Khan's friend Navjot Singh Sidhu. Tomorrow (Sunday) again, she is bringing
Priyanka Gandhi. She knows that she did nothing in the last five years and is sure to lose," Sarma claimed.
He alleged that the Congress does not have any ideology and keeps changing its version on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, while the BJP is firm on its commitment that all the refugees will stay in India.
Sarma also asserted that the BJP will win all the five seats that went to polls in the first phase, "with a margin of two lakh votes each". Voting for the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency will take place in the second phase of general elections on April 18.
Addressing a public rally at Barkhola in support of BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, Sarma said voting for Dev will drag Silchar backward by five years. "PM is Modi, CM is Sonowal, I am the minister, Kishor Nath is MLA here. In between this, what is the job of Sushmita Dev? Everywhere is India, but there is a Pakistan in between. Will it work? No work will happen," the NEDA Convenor said.
Voting in favour of Modi will be for development of the country, the state and Silchar, he added.
"You can see that Sushmita Dev is very nervous. First, she brought Rahul Gandhi, then Pakistan PM Imran Khan's friend Navjot Singh Sidhu. Tomorrow (Sunday) again, she is bringing
Priyanka Gandhi. She knows that she did nothing in the last five years and is sure to lose," Sarma claimed.
He alleged that the Congress does not have any ideology and keeps changing its version on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, while the BJP is firm on its commitment that all the refugees will stay in India.
Sarma also asserted that the BJP will win all the five seats that went to polls in the first phase, "with a margin of two lakh votes each". Voting for the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency will take place in the second phase of general elections on April 18.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results