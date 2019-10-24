Shevgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शेगाव): Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

222. Shevgaon (शेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,41,404 eligible electors, of which 1,79,211 were male, 1,62,187 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shevgaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 33775 47.32% Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao LEADING BJP 31711 44.43% Monica Rajeev Rajale VBA 4063 5.69% Chavan Kisan Jagannath NOTA 648 0.91% Nota IND 366 0.51% Sandeep Gorakshanath Shelar BSP 343 0.48% Subhash Trimbak Sable IND 139 0.19% Vitthal Pandurang Wagh IND 118 0.17% Shinde Sadashiv Satvaji RTRP 115 0.16% Batade Dhiraj Motilal IND 101 0.14% Kamruddin Dagdu Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,15,833 eligible electors, of which 1,66,050 were male, 1,49,775 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,82,571.

Shevgaon has an elector sex ratio of 905.01.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Monika Rajiv Rajale of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 53185 votes which was 23.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.53% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghule Chandrashekhar Marutraoji of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20144 votes which was 9.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 38.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 222. Shevgaon Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.86%, while it was 74.88 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.86%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 222. Shevgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 353.

Extent: 222. Shevgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Shevgaon Tehsil, Pathardi Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Pathardi, Takali Manur, and Pathardi (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shevgaon is: 19.2729 75.2671.

