Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Shevgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शेगाव): Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shevgaon (शेगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Shevgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शेगाव): Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shevgaon (शेगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

222. Shevgaon (शेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,41,404 eligible electors, of which 1,79,211 were male, 1,62,187 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shevgaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
33775
47.32%
Adv. Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao
BJP
31711
44.43%
Monica Rajeev Rajale
VBA
4063
5.69%
Chavan Kisan Jagannath
NOTA
648
0.91%
Nota
IND
366
0.51%
Sandeep Gorakshanath Shelar
BSP
343
0.48%
Subhash Trimbak Sable
IND
139
0.19%
Vitthal Pandurang Wagh
IND
118
0.17%
Shinde Sadashiv Satvaji
RTRP
115
0.16%
Batade Dhiraj Motilal
IND
101
0.14%
Kamruddin Dagdu Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,15,833 eligible electors, of which 1,66,050 were male, 1,49,775 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,014 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,82,571.

Shevgaon has an elector sex ratio of 905.01.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Monika Rajiv Rajale of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 53185 votes which was 23.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.53% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghule Chandrashekhar Marutraoji of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20144 votes which was 9.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 38.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 222. Shevgaon Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.86%, while it was 74.88 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.86%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 222. Shevgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 353.

Extent: 222. Shevgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Shevgaon Tehsil, Pathardi Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Pathardi, Takali Manur, and Pathardi (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shevgaon is: 19.2729 75.2671.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shevgaon results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram