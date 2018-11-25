Shia Cleric Demands CM Yogi's Apology Over 'Keep Your Ali' Remark

Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Sunday demanded an apology from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Ali-Bajrang Bali' comment.Condemning CM's statement, Abbas said, "Hazrat Ali is honoured by people of all religions for his martyrdom, and not just by Muslims. The statement is very unfortunate. Leaders should indulge only in politics, without playing any sort of religious card for their gains. All India Shia Personal Law Board condemns this statement and demands an apology from Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the entire Shia community.Hazrat Ali is the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad and is considered to be the first Imam by Shia Muslims. He was martyred at the Grand Mosque in Kufa city in modern-day Iraq.Addressing the gathering at Berasia seat in Bhopal, UP CM Yogi had said, "Kamal Nath ji ka ek bayaan mai padh raha tha, unhone kaha ki hamein SC/ST ka vote nahi chahiye, Congress ko keval muslimo ka vote chahiye. Kamal Nath ji aap ko yeh Ali mubarak, hamare liye Bajrangbali paryaapt honge (I read a statement of Kamal Nath ji where he is saying that he does not want the SC/ST vote. The Congress needs only the Muslim votes. Kamla Nath ji, keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us)."His statement had irked some, including the Shia cleric. Abbas is the same leader who had grabbed eyeballs during a debate on an English news channel, when he was silenced by the anchor over a sexist remark.