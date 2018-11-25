English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shia Cleric Demands CM Yogi's Apology Over 'Keep Your Ali' Remark
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Sunday demanded an apology from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Ali-Bajrang Bali' comment.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
