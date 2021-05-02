Shibpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

172. Shibpur (शिबपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Shibpur is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,591 eligible electors, of which 1,17,244 were male, 1,16,340 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shibpur in 2021 is 992.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,988 eligible electors, of which 1,10,814 were male, 1,06,172 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,987 eligible electors, of which 1,03,696 were male, 94,291 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shibpur in 2016 was 94. In 2011, there were 68.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jatu Lahiri of TMC won in this seat by defeating Jagannath Bhattacharyya of AIFB by a margin of 27,014 votes which was 15.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jatu Lahiri of TMC won in this seat defeating Jagannath Bhattacharyya of AIFB by a margin of 46,404 votes which was 28.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 61.83% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 172. Shibpur Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Shibpur are: Jagannath Bhattacharyya (AIFB), Manoj Tiwary (TMC), Rathin Chakrabarty (BJP), Kartick Shil (SUCOIC), Anupam Sarkar (IND), Abhisek Kumar Chatterjee (IND), Arim Roy (IND), Pritam Das (IND), Rajib Bhattacharya (IND), Surojit Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.34%, while it was 82.31% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 172. Shibpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 236. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

Extent:

172. Shibpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos.-8, 9, 21 to 23, 43 and 47 to 50 of Howrah M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Shibpur is 13 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Shibpur is: 22°35’50.3"N 88°17’48.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Shibpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam